Nearly 600 volunteers completed 2,200 hours of volunteer service on Friday

Many people took time out of their busy day on Friday to give back to the community.

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana, several area businesses and nonprofit organizations came together for the largest volunteer effort throughout Northwest Louisiana for 2017's Day of Caring.

Serena Gray, who is the campaign manager for the United Way of Northwest Louisiana, said the event does more than just bring people together.

"A lot of people who give to charitable organizations wouldn't have an inside look at what their dollars are actually doing, so for a company to allow their employees to be off of work for an entire day speaks volumes about our community," Gray said.

Today's projects included landscaping, organizing food at Shreveport food banks, washing dogs and painting parking lots.

One team from Regions Bank refurbished the playground at Shriner's Hospital for Children.

"It's just a great thing for these kids that have special orthopedic needs to be able to come out and play like any other kids," said Mary Lynn Stuart, the volunteer coordinator at Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Even though the kids at Shriner's were not able to enjoy the playground today, some of them still had fun.

Raising Cane's had representatives giving out teddy bears and a certificate for a free kids meal to the children before their doctor's appointment.

Across town in Cedar Grove, a team from target painted the parking lot and planted flowers at the Catholic Charities of North Louisiana.

Meg Goorley, the executive director of Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, said she appreciates all the work the volunteers did today and looks forward to this day every year.

According to IndependentSector.org, the estimated value of volunteer time donated on Friday was $54,000.

