Teen finds mother slain in Nashville, AR home

Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered by their teenage daughter inside a home in Nashville, Arkansas.

It happened on the 300 block of Meadow lane Friday afternoon.

Nashville Police are calling the deaths a murder-suicide. They believe the man, identified as 47-year-old Gereld Martin, killed his 44-year-old girlfriend Gracie Haddox before killing himself.

Police say they found Martin inside the bedroom closet, where he reportedly hung himself. There were four children in the home.

This is not Martin's first run-in with the law. Authorities say in 1991 Martin was arrested for killing a woman. He was sentenced to life in 1993 and placed on parole in 2013.

Authorities add that they do not know how long the victims were in the home but added that it "did not just happen."

Haddox's cause of the death has not been released.

According to crews, one of the teens, that were in the home at the time, was set to graduate from high school Friday night.

