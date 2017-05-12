Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in Nashville, AR home

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Nashville, Arkansas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

It happened on the 300 block of Meadow lane Friday afternoon.

At this time, authorities are calling the deaths suspicious.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

