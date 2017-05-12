ETX students gain national attention with "sleepy" photo

Twitter handle "@rogerstrands97" tweeted a photo of two of his fellow students sleeping with their heads propped on each other. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Some East Texas college students have garnered national attention this week after a photograph that was tweeted went viral. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Some East Texas college students are gaining national spotlight because of the way they hold each other up… literally.

East Texas Baptist University student Roger Strand, who goes by the Twitter handle @rogerstrands97, tweeted a photo of two of his fellow students sleeping with their heads propped on one another.

In the photo, one student is seen with his face down, while the student in front of him is lying back tilting his head on the student behind him.

The photo included the caption, "I'm pretty sure they don't even know each other #FinalsWeek."

I'm pretty sure they don't even know each other #FinalsWeek pic.twitter.com/CW02z2ndBc — StrandMan (@rogerstrand97) May 8, 2017

The tweet, which was originally posted Monday, May 8, now has more than 100,000 retweets and 280,000 likes.

According to BuzzFeed, the students are 18-year-old Benjamin “Luke” Dyess and Shemar Gyce.

“I’d like to say I didn’t always sleep in that class — but it was a pretty boring class,” Dyess told BuzzFeed.

In the interview, the teens admitted that they loosely knew one another.

“I knew his name and my friend was his roommate," Gyce said.

"I didn’t really know him that much, but I found out his name during the semester," Dyess stated.

I'm shook that @rogerstrand97 would do me like this?? https://t.co/bpkEwDKaX3 — A C E E B O O G I E (@Lilrednation_1) May 9, 2017

The two say they were in a history class when the viral tweet was taken.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.