I-49 to close Friday, Monday nights as equipment moves

The LA Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is warning drivers that Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will be closed Friday and Monday nights as crews work to move mining equipment.

The closure will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Monday, not Friday through Monday.

During that time, the northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 between mile markers 161 and 163, just south of US 371/ LA 177 interchange will be closed to traffic.

This work is because of the movement of AEP’s Dolet Hills Mining equipment.

In the meantime, I-49 northbound traffic will be detoured to LA 174 east, Exit 155. I-49 southbound traffic will be detoured to US 371 east, Exit 162.

Officials say detour signs will be in place.

