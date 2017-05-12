Bossier Chamber honors local military branches at annual appreciation breakfast

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored local military members at their annual Military Appreciation Breakfast Thursday morning at Margaritaville Resort Casino, in Bossier City.

As part of National Military Appreciation month, the event aimed to educate the community about local units serving in their backyard and recognize their commitments and service that stretch well beyond their Department of Defense missions and run deep into the community.

"With the military being a tremendous contributor to the community, the backbone, a long history, as part of the chamber we're honored to give these folks recognition for all that they do for our country," expressed Bossier Chamber Chairman, Terry Moore. "We want to tell the people that put the lives on the line for our safety, for your safety, thank you, and we want to appreciate them in any way possible, every time that we get the opportunity."

All Shreveport-Bossier City units were recognized for their hard work in 2016 with awards.

Members of the Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard and Air Force were at the event.

KSLA News 12 anchor Marie Waxel emceed the event.

