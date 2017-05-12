Siblings make history by becoming first triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish

Michaela, Michael, and Matthew have made history after becoming the first triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Three siblings have made history after becoming the first triplets to graduate in Sabine Parish.

Matthew, Michael, and Michaela Escott graduated Monday night from Ebarb High School.

According to their mother Debra, Michaela received a host of honors. The teen was given a $500 scholarship, Patriotism Award, and a $70,000 scholarship from the Louisiana National Guard. In college, Michaela will be studying to be an R.N.

In addition, Matthew received the $500 Robert Byles Memorial scholarship for outstanding performance in electrical-related subject matter. He will be going to Sabine Valley Vo-Technical college in Many, La this fall to become an electrician.

Michael has been excepted into Bipsy College where he will be going for computer classes.

Debra says she is very proud of her children. Adding that, "I must say all mothers are special, but I'm a very special mother to have been blessed with these smart, wonderful triplets."

