Storms damage Oil City park

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Earl Williamson Park damaged by Thursday night's storms. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12) Earl Williamson Park damaged by Thursday night's storms. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)
Damaged caused in Oil City park after storms. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12) Damaged caused in Oil City park after storms. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)
OIL CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Cleanup begins Friday after strong storms late Thursday night caused damage across the ArkLaTex including an Oil City park.

Following a tornado warning in the area, there were several broken tree limbs at Earl Williamson Park in Oil City near Caddo Lake.

The roof of an office building was also torn off.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

