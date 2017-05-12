Storms damage Oil City park

Cleanup begins Friday after strong storms late Thursday night caused damage across the ArkLaTex including an Oil City park.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live online for the latest on this story. Mobile users, click here.

Following a tornado warning in the area, there were several broken tree limbs at Earl Williamson Park in Oil City near Caddo Lake.

The roof of an office building was also torn off.

Williamson Park in Oil City took some damage after a tornado warning last night. Tune in to @KSLA for a look a the extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/A32ZbVenfD — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 12, 2017

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.