Puppy needs home after being rescued by ETX police officer

Texarkana, Texas, police Officer Amber Belin checks in on the puppy she rescued. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, Texas, police officer recently went above and beyond the call of duty for a four-legged friend.

She rescued a puppy trapped in a drainage ditch.

The one- to two-month-old pit mix is alive and well thanks to the quick actions of Officer Amber Belin and a Texarkana, Ark., animal control officer.

Last weekend. Belin responded to a call about a dog in a drainage ditch at Dunbar School.

Unable to reach the pup, she decided to go down the 6-foot ditch herself.

"At one point, I was laying on the ground and my legs were sticking up in the air because I was halfway in and halfway out," Belin recalled.

"I finally got tired and I took my duty belt off and jumped in there with him."

Belin was in the hole for several minutes before they were able to get the puppy out.

"I love to be able to make a difference even if it's in a puppy's life."

Now there’s just one thing missing in the young pup's life, a fur-ever home.

"He needs a good home," Belin said.

The puppy is being held at the animal shelter in Texarkana, Ark.

It's still unclear how the puppy got into the drainage ditch in the first place.

