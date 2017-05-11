Shreveport man missing; police seek help finding him

MISSING: Authorities say 33-year-old Johnathan Darden, of Shreveport, stands about 6 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair with green highlights. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport man has been missing since May 7.

Now police detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Authorities say 33-year-old Johnathan Darden is known to suffer from a number of health concerns that might leave him disoriented.

He stands about 6 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair with green highlights.

Darden last was seen wearing a green shirt with khaki pants and green shoes.

Detectives think he is driving an older-model white Jeep with a hard top and oversize tires.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Darden to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7020.

