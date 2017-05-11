Bossier students in Louisville defending their archery titles

Benton Middle's archery team is in Kentucky to defend its national title. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Hundreds of student athletes from the ArkLaTex, mostly from Bossier Parish, are in Kentucky tonight for the national archery championships.

They're competing against about 15,000 from throughout the country.

Louisiana has 23 elementary, middle and high schools that qualified for the National Archery in the Schools Program archery nationals at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Well more than half of those schools are from Bossier Parish alone.

Archery came online as a sport in Louisiana about a decade ago.

That's when a number of Bossier schools first jumped on board.

Benton Middle School has seen the most success of late. It is the reigning middle school state, national and world champion.

Benton Middle's archery team is preparing to defend its national title in Kentucky.

Benton High and Benton Elementary schools also are state and national champions.

