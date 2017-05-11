Natchitoches man accused of sexual relationship with teen

BOOKED: Barry LaCaze, 32, of Natchitoches, one count of felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A Natchitoches man is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Booking records show being 32-year-old Barry LaCaze is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

Natchitoches police arrested LaCaze on May 10 as a result of a complaint filed two days by the 16-year-old's mother, the Police Department reports.

Detectives booked LaCaze after he turned himself in.

Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile is a charge that calls for a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted as charged.

