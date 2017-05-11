Police seek two in connection with slaying on Ascalon Street

Police have Line Avenue at East 73rd Street blocked off. Line Avenue also is closed in both directions at East 75th Street.

Shreveport police turned out in force on Ascalon Street in response to reports of a shooting the evening of April 27. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have released the identity of a man that was killed in Thursday's afternoon shooting.

Frustrated and scared that's how neighbors feel after a deadly shooting Thursday night on Ascolon Street in east Shreveport.

Shreveport police turned out in force on Ascalon Street in response to reports of a shooting the evening of April 27. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

WANTED: Darien Lawrence (left), 35, and Justin Sloan, 27, both of Shreveport. Each is wanted on one count of obstruction of justice. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police detectives are looking for two Shreveport men in connection with a homicide investigation.

Investigators say they have warrants to arrest 35-year-old Darien Lawrence and 27-year-old Justin Sloan. Each is wanted on a charge of obstruction of justice.

The two "have been identified as suspects with varying degrees of involvement" in a shooting April 27 that claimed the life of 30-year-old Randy Taylor, of Shreveport, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Officers responding to a shooting in the 900 block of Ascalon Street learned that someone already had left with Taylor in an attempt to drive him to the hospital.

When advised by 911 operators, the driver stopped in the 7400 block of Line Avenue to await Fire Department EMS workers who already were en route.

An ambulance took Taylor the rest of the way to University Health, the Shreveport hospital where he later died.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Lawrence and Sloan to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visit the organization's website, lockemup.org.

