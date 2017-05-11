Charges filed over wrong-way wreck that killed Caddo man

Caddo authorities say charges are pending over the head-on collision that killed a Shreveport man and injured three people.

Caddo authorities say charges are pending over the head-on collision that killed a Shreveport man and injured three people.

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish the afternoon of April 9. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish the afternoon of April 9. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish the afternoon of April 9. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

BOOKED: Cedric Lee, 51, of Bossier City, one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Charges have been filed against a Bossier Parish man in connection with a wrong-way wreck that killed a Caddo Parish man and injured three people.

Jail records show 51-year-old Cedric Lee, of Bossier City, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 12:58 p.m. Thursday on one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Those charges arise from a head-on collision the afternoon of April 9 on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of KSLA Road near Mooringsport that claimed the life of 55-year-old Calvin George, of Shreveport.

George was a passenger in a 1998 Ford Ranger that Lee was driving south in the northbound lane of LA 1.

The Ranger collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150 being driven by 58-year-old Gary Harris, of Vivian.

George was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Harris and his wife, 54-year-old Violet Harris, were taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of serious injuries.

LifeAir flew Lee to University Health.

Alcohol was determined to have been a factor in the wreck, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

As a result of the investigation, Caddo District Judge Ramona Emmanuel signed a warrant for Lee's arrest.

Bossier City police took him into custody Wednesday at his residence.

He remained Thursday in Caddo Correctional, where his bonds total $250,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.