Charges filed over wrong-way wreck that killed Caddo man

Caddo authorities say charges are pending over the head-on collision that killed a Shreveport man and injured three people.More >>
Caddo authorities say charges are pending over the head-on collision that killed a Shreveport man and injured three people.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.More >>
Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A now former Spur ISD coach was arrested by the Texas Rangers Thursday morning in Lubbock around 11 a.m. on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to Troopers with the Department of Public Safety.More >>
A now former Spur ISD coach was arrested by the Texas Rangers Thursday morning in Lubbock around 11 a.m. on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to Troopers with the Department of Public Safety.More >>