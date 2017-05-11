ETX coach accused of improper relationship with a student

A Panola County, Texas, educator is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Jail records show 36-year-old Joshua Michael Ross, of Carthage, Texas, is free on $10,000 bond after being booked Thursday on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office says it received a report last month that the Carthage High School coach was involved in a relationship with a 19-year-old.

Sheriff's Office and Carthage police investigators then conducted numerous interviews and collected evidence from various electronic devices and turned that information over to the criminal district attorney’s office, authorities say.

That led to a warrant being issued to arrest Ross, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

