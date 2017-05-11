Marshall, TX, selects interim police chief

Marshall, TX Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa sits down with KSLA the day after submitting his letter of resignation. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Retired Addison, Texas, Police Chief Ron Davis has 37 years of experience in law enforcement. He was announced May 11 as interim police chief for Marshall, Texas. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A former Texas lawman will lead the Marshall, Texas, Police Department while city officials look for a full-time police

Retired Addison, Texas, Police Chief Ron Davis was announced Thursday night as Marshall's interim police chief.

He has 37 years of experience in law enforcement.

Word of his selection comes more than two weeks after Marshall's police chief submitted his letter of resignation.

KSLA News 12 first reported the story on the now former Marshall Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa's resignation at the end of April.

Campa said he was resigning to pursue another employment opportunity.

The Marshall City Commission met Thursday evening to determine the interim leadership in the department until a permanent chief is in place.

Commissioners were to convene in executive session to discuss City Manager Lisa Agnor's appointment of an interim police chief.

Following the executive session, commissioners voted on whether to give their consent to Agnor's appointment.

Campa, an El Paso native, first took the helm of the department Aug. 18, 2014.

According to Campa's employment contract with the city obtained by KSLA through an Open Records Request, the former chief signed a four-year contract and resigned with more than a year left on it.

Campa's agreement with the city can be terminated, according to the contract, provided he gives a 60-day written notice of his resignation.

Once the city receives a police chief's letter of resignation, the contract reads it is at their discretion whether or not to terminate the chief immediately.

At the end of April, Agnor told KSLA she chose to decline Campa's 60-day notice and the former chief left the police department within days of submitting his letter of resignation.

Last week, city leaders announced they would bring in a law enforcement administrator from outside MPD to serve as interim chief.

Agnor announced an executive placement firm was hired to recruit someone to fill Campa's seat.

