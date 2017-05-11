Marshall city commissioners to vote on interim police chief

Marshall, TX Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa sits down with KSLA the day after submitting his letter of resignation. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

More than two weeks after the chief of police in Marshall, TX submitted his letter of resignation, city commissioners will be voting on the interim chief.

KSLA News 12 first reported the story on the now former Marshall Police Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa's resignation at the end of April.

Campa told KSLA he was resigning to pursue another employment opportunity.

The Marshall City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to determine the interim leadership in the department until a permanent chief is in place.

According to the meeting's agenda, commissioners will convene in executive session to discuss City Manager Lisa Agnor's appointment of an interim police chief.

Following the executive session, commissioners will vote on whether to give their consent to Agnor's appointment.

Campa, an El Paso native, first took the helm of the department Aug. 18, 2014.

According to Campa's employment contract with the city obtained by KSLA through an Open Records Request, the former chief signed a four-year contract and resigned with more than a year left on it.

Campa's agreement with the city can be terminated, according to the contract, provided he gives a 60-day written notice of his resignation.

Once the city receives a police chief's letter of resignation, the contract reads it is at their discretion whether or not to terminate the chief immediately.

At the end of April, Agnor told KSLA she chose to decline Campa's 60-day notice and the former chief left the police department within days of submitting his letter of resignation.

Last week, city leaders announced they would bring in a law enforcement administrator from outside MPD to serve as interim chief.

Agnor announced an executive placement firm was hired to recruit someone to fill Campa's seat.

