Severe thunderstorms possible through this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of the ArkLaTex until 10pm tonight.

Severe weather isn't expect to be widespread, but we could see some isolated strong storms. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail larger than quarters are the primary threats. The tornado risk is not zero, but looks very low. A quick inch of rain is possible, but flooding is not expected to be a major concern.

Here a few snapshots of Futuretrack through the evening hours.

5pm: Scattered strong to possibly severe storms affecting areas around I-30

8pm: Strongest storms found around I-20

11pm: Still some storms around, but the severe threat is diminishing

Stay up to date with the latest weather situation:

Watch our regularly scheduled newscasts on KSLA News 12

On the KSLA Weather app

Online at KSLA.com

Following Stormtracker 12 on Facebook or Twitter

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.