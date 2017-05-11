Meeting set about Jimmie Davis Bridge crosswalk options, toll

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday that it would cancel plans to rehabilitate the La. 511 Jimmie Davis Bridge and build a new one instead.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge was built in 1968 and serves approximately 21,500 motorists per day.

LA DOTD cancels Jimmie Davis Bridge rehab, decides to build new bridge instead

Louisiana highway officials say plans to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge are moving forward. And the latest discussions include a new bridge accompanied by turning the existing one into a crossover for pedestrians.

LA to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge, use existing span for pedestrians

A public meeting May 25 will focus on options for using Jimmie Davis Bridge as a pedestrian crossway and will include further discussion about the possibility of charging a toll on the replacement span to be built over Red River. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Options for using Jimmie Davis Bridge as a pedestrian crossway will be presented during a public gathering in late May.

Also to be discussed is the continuing possibility of charging a toll on the replacement span to be built over Red River between Shreveport and Bossier City.

The Louisiana highway department will hold the open house from 5 to 7 p.m. May 25 at Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City.

Representatives of the consulting firm AECOM and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's bridge design team will present variations for using the existing span as a crosswalk.

The meeting will include a looping presentation that describes the project.

Stations also will be set up where members of the public will be able to speak informally with members of the project team.

The public will be given an opportunity to comment on the proposals as part of the supplemental environmental assessment of the project.

The supplement is necessary because the original assessment, which in July 2015 found no significant adverse impact, called for doing away with the existing bridge.

The multimillion-dollar Jimmie Davis Bridge (Louisiana Highway 511) project encompasses an area between East Dixie Meadow Road in Caddo Parish and Barksdale Boulevard (U.S. Highway 71) in Bossier Parish.

The public will be given an opportunity to comment during the meeting.

Public comments to the project team also will be accepted by:

- Email to jimmiedavisbridgeroute511@gmail.com;

- Mail to:

Jimmie Davis Bridge Route 511

Supplemental EA

P.O. Box 56845

New Orleans, LA 70156

- And by calling toll-free at (877) 280-8774.

Those comments must be submitted by June 9 to be included in the meeting's official transcript and to be considered as part of the supplemental environmental assessment of the project.

The state project number is H.001779.2.

