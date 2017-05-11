Meeting set about Jimmie Davis Bridge crosswalk options, toll - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Meeting set about Jimmie Davis Bridge crosswalk options, toll

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Options for using Jimmie Davis Bridge as a pedestrian crossway will be presented during a public gathering in late May.

Also to be discussed is the continuing possibility of charging a toll on the replacement span to be built over Red River between Shreveport and Bossier City.

The Louisiana highway department will hold the open house from 5 to 7 p.m. May 25 at Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City.

Representatives of the consulting firm AECOM and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's bridge design team will present variations for using the existing span as a crosswalk.

The meeting will include a looping presentation that describes the project. 

Stations also will be set up where members of the public will be able to speak informally with members of the project team. 

The public will be given an opportunity to comment on the proposals as part of the supplemental environmental assessment of the project.

The supplement is necessary because the original assessment, which in July 2015 found no significant adverse impact, called for doing away with the existing bridge.

The multimillion-dollar Jimmie Davis Bridge (Louisiana Highway 511) project encompasses an area between East Dixie Meadow Road in Caddo Parish and Barksdale Boulevard (U.S. Highway 71) in Bossier Parish.

Public comments to the project team also will be accepted by: 

- Email to jimmiedavisbridgeroute511@gmail.com; 

- Mail to: 
Jimmie Davis Bridge Route 511
Supplemental EA
P.O. Box 56845
New Orleans, LA 70156

- And by calling toll-free at (877) 280-8774.

Those comments must be submitted by June 9 to be included in the meeting's official transcript and to be considered as part of the supplemental environmental assessment of the project.

The state project number is H.001779.2.

