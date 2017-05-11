Shreveport woman says leak caused water bill to spike $400

A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday. Police say authorities are negotiating with a suspect who is holed up in a home.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday. Police say authorities are negotiating with a suspect who is holed up in a home.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>