Shreveport woman says leak caused water bill to spike $400

A Shreveport woman says she got a water bill of more than $400. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA)

A Shreveport woman says she got a water bill of more than $400.

The woman who lives in the 4400 block of Marston Avenue says there is a water main line break in a ditch outside of her house that she believes caused the bill to spike.

A shreveport woman says her water bill spiked up to more than $400. She believes it's because of a leak the city is responsible for. pic.twitter.com/l01bkYVLDQ — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) May 11, 2017

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Shreveport Water Services to see if they were aware of the leak. The deputy director of water service says he would look into the issue and respond.

I reached out to city officials about the bill and expect to have their response tonight on @KSLA pic.twitter.com/0l2oTJMTRh — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) May 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.