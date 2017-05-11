Shreveport woman says leak caused water bill to spike $400 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport woman says leak caused water bill to spike $400

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport woman says she got a water bill of more than $400.

The woman who lives in the 4400 block of Marston Avenue says there is a water main line break in a ditch outside of her house that she believes caused the bill to spike.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Shreveport Water Services to see if they were aware of the leak. The deputy director of water service says he would look into the issue and respond.

