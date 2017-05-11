WATCH LIVE: Elio CEO to address company concerns in news confere - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Elio CEO to address company concerns in news conference

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio (Source: KSLA News 12) Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio (Source: KSLA News 12)
Elio Motors is the only business holding a sub-lease at the former GM plant in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12) Elio Motors is the only business holding a sub-lease at the former GM plant in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A news conference has been called in which Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Parish Commissioner Louis Johnson are expected to address concerns about the company's future at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport. 

The news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the former GM plant. KSLA News 12 will stream it live online, on our mobile apps and on Roku

Word of the news conference comes on the same day Elio was expected to be in town meeting with commissioners behind closed doors, raising questions about whether such meetings would be allowed by open meeting laws.

It also comes just days after after the company's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed it may be unable to survive another year without additional loans and stock offerings.

Elio Motors is a startup company advertising 3-wheel vehicles.

In 2013, the company promised to bring 1,500 jobs to Caddo by building its vehicle in the former General Motors plant in west Shreveport. 

The Caddo Commission bought the plant for $7.5 million to bring jobs back to the parish. 

Since then, Elio Motors has been plagued with funding issues and repeatedly pushed back the production start date for its vehicles, leaving its portion of the Caddo plant empty and government leaders frustrated. 

