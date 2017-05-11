Elio CEO addresses concerns about company's status at former GM plant

The Louisiana Motor Vehicles Commission summoned Elio Motors leaders to Metairie Monday for a "pre-hearing" conference behind closed doors to answer to possible state law violations, but nobody from the company showed up.

Critics of Elio Motors say the promise of hundreds of good paying jobs, and the long-anticipated arrival of the three wheeled car have grown stale over time.

Elio Motors feels they are a step closer to collecting millions of pledged dollars raised through an online crowdfunding campaign.

Elio Motors took another step forward in the completion of its three-wheeled vehicle.

Elio Motors is cutting expenses, including the furlough of employees, and will need to take out more loans and sell more stock in order to stay afloat for the next year according to the company's latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to Elio's SEC filing, the company needs $376 million to get started on production.

Up for discussion by the commission is the company's practice of accepting "binding reservations" to hold customers' place in line for its three-wheel vehicle.

A Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission hearing with Elio Motors officials has been postponed from May 8 to July 10. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Elio Motors is the only business holding a sub-lease at the former GM plant in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12 was there as CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Dist. 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson emerged from a closed-door meeting at the Hilton in downtown Shreveport just before 1 p.m. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Parish District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson addressed concerns about the company's future at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Word of the news conference came on the same day Elio was expected to be in town meeting with commissioners behind closed doors, raising questions about whether such meetings would be allowed by open meeting laws.

Elio kicked off his portion of the news conference by addressing those questions.

"I want to say that Elio motors continues to be and has been committed to creating jobs in Shreveport in this facility We have never wavered on that and I'm very excited about where Elio Motors sits today.

"Unfortunately, most of the most compelling progress that we are making is not shareable publicly," Elio continued. "So we are now a publicly traded company. The Securities and Exchange Commission has some very strict rules on what you can and can't share as a publicly traded company, so it really handcuffs me from being able to give a full update to the entire community. However, the community certainly has a stake in these jobs being created and so I wanted to take the time to come down and give a full update to the commissioners who were willing to sign an NDA so I could actually share those pieces of information legally."

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio reminds public $ is invested, but building not a public asset. Says Elio owns equipment. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/z45xqk5l82 — Victoria Shirley (@vshirley) May 11, 2017

The news conference also came just days after the company's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed it may be unable to survive another year without additional loans and stock offerings.

Elio Motors is a startup company advertising 3-wheel vehicles.

In 2013, the company promised to bring 1,500 jobs to Caddo by building its vehicle in the former General Motors plant in west Shreveport.

The Caddo Commission bought the plant for $7.5 million to bring jobs back to the parish.

Since then, Elio Motors has been plagued with funding issues and repeatedly pushed back the production start date for its vehicles, leaving its portion of the Caddo plant empty and government leaders frustrated.

