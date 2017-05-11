Woman sent to hospital after wreck on Interstate 220

One woman was sent to the hospital after a wreck in west Shreveport.

Police got the call just before 8:15 a.m, according to Caddo 911 records. It happened on Interstate 220 near the Jefferson Paige exit.

Officials on the scene said that they do not know at this time how the wreck happened.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Traffic is moving at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the wreck.

A tanker truck rolled over while attempting to merge onto Interstate 20 west from Interstate 220 on Wednesday morning. The driver in that wreck was pronounced dead at the scene.

