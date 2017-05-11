Crews clear wreck on Interstate 20 in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crews clear wreck on Interstate 20 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA

Drivers traveling west through Shreveport may experience delays due to a crash on Interstate 20.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the westbound Spring Street exit, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

All lanes are now open, according to a Tweet from DOTD. Congestion had reached the Old Minden Road exit.

