Crews clear wreck on Interstate 20 in Shreveport

Drivers traveling west through Shreveport may experience delays due to a crash on Interstate 20.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the westbound Spring Street exit, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

All lanes are now open, according to a Tweet from DOTD. Congestion had reached the Old Minden Road exit.

