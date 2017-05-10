Study: University Health has $900M economic impact on LA

BRF, formerly known as Biomedical Research Foundation, took control of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals in October 2013 and operates them as University Health System. (Source: KSLA News 12)

University Health System - with hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe - is responsible for a $900 million boost to the state of Louisiana ever since it was privatized four years ago.

That's the conclusion of a new economic impact study.

But with such good economic news, multiple sources are asking why LSU Health, which operates the medical school and provides the hospital with all its doctors, still is having to ask to be paid more than $9 million it says it is owed.

Loren Scott unveiled results of his economic impact study on the privatizing of eight charity hospitals in Louisiana during a news conference Wednesday morning in Shreveport.

"You sum this up across these four years, it adds up to almost $2.7 billion."

BRF, which operates University Health, commissioned the study.

The analysis also shows how much of that $900 million benefits the North Louisiana area.

"You end up with almost $650 million bucks that came back to this 21-parish region," Scott said.

Last month, state Sen. Greg Tarver said BRF owed $6.5 million at the time to LSU Health.

Now the Shreveport lawmaker says BRF remains in violation of what's called a memorandum of understanding.

"According to the MOU that they signed in October, they agreed to pay this money. And they have reneged on the agreement."

Last month, BRF officials said that they were disappointed with Tarver's inaccurate remarks and that the hospital is up to date on its payments to LSU Health Shreveport's School of Medicine.

Now LSU Health spokeswoman Lisa Babin confirms that BRF still owes them $9.26 million.

There was no immediate word from BRF confirming nor denying the debt to LSU Health.

