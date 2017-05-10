CO police to search landfill for evidence in slaying of Ashley Mead

Police believe the body of a 25-year-old killed in Boulder, Colorado was dismembered and left in various communities in and around Shreveport. (Source: Boulder PD)

Remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma have tentatively been identified as Ashley Mead (Source: CBS News)

The Boulder, Colo., Police Department plans to conduct an "out-of-state landfill search" for evidence related to the homicide of a former Shreveport resident whose partial remains were found February in a Dumpster in Oklahoma.

The location of that landfill search has not been released, they say, to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Previous statements from officials indicated more of Ashley Mead's remains could be anywhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma, possibly in and around Shreveport. They are believed to be in one or more purple Riva suitcases.



Mead, 25, and her year-old daughter, Winter, were reported missing Feb. 14 after Mead failed to show up for work.

The next day, the Okmulgee, Okla., Police Department contacted Boulder police after a human torso was found in a Dumpster outside a Walmart in Okmulgee.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded that the remains found in the Dumpster were those of Mead.

Adam Densmore, the 32-year-old father of Ashley Mead's child, was arrested during a traffic stop in Pawnee County, Okla., and charged with first-degree murder soon after Mead's remains were discovered.

Investigators from Colorado spent about three days in Louisiana searching for evidence about the slaying following Densmore's arrest, but have not revealed what was found.

Densmore reportedly is from Haughton.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the slaying of Mead to call the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-1974.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Tips also may be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

