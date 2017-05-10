Travel alert: Wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-220

A wreck is snarling rush-hour traffic on Interstate 220 in Shreveport-Bossier City.

It has the left-hand lane of westbound I-220 blocked at the Cross Lake bridge, the Louisiana highway department reports.

Traffic is backed up to North Market Street.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck happened at 5:06 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department has five units on a medical emergency on I-220 between South Lakeshore Drive and the Cross Lake bridge.

Shreveport police have three units on a major wreck at the same location.

Details of the wreck and information about the extent of injuries are not yet available.

