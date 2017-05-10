Shreveport police officer accused of abuse, placed on paid leave

BOOKED: Shreveport police Officer Gary Thomas, 36, of the 1600 block of Northgate Drive in Bossier City, one count each of domestic abuse/battery and false imprisonment. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport police officer is on paid leave after being arrested by Bossier City police on charges of abuse.

Records show 36-year-old Gary Thomas, of the 1600 block of Northgate Drive in Bossier City, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 8:03 a.m. May 10 on one count each of domestic abuse/battery and false imprisonment.

The afternoon of May 10, Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump announced that he has placed Thomas on departmental leave.

Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board rules and regulations state: “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on 'departmental leave' for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

Thomas has been employed by the Police Department since February 2010.

He remains in the Bossier Parish lockup.

His bonds total $10,000.

