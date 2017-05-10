Police seek woman seen speaking with man who later was found slain

A body was found in an abandoned truck early Friday morning in downtown Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Detectives want to speak with this woman in connection with the death of a man found shot in his head in a truck in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Detectives are looking for a woman seen speaking with an Oklahoma man who within hours was found fatally shot in a truck in downtown Shreveport.

Authorities shared images May 10 from surveillance cameras at a downtown business in hopes of identifying her.

The same day, the Caddo coroner's office identified the man as 70-year-old Kenneth Clay Foshee, 70, of Broken Bow, Okla.

Passing motorists saw him just after 5:30 a.m. May 5 in a gray Nissan truck parked sideways on Travis Street between Common and Douglas streets across from First United Methodist Church.

Police have said Foshee had a gunshot wound to his head.

His death marks Caddo Parish's 24th homicide for 2017, the coroner's office said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

