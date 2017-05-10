Coroner ID's body found in Black Bayou Lake as missing teen

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the body found in Black Bayou Lake that was found on Tuesday.

Visual identification by a family member confirmed the identity of the victim as Deontay Johnson, 15, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

Caddo Parish deputies recovered Johnson's body from Black Bayou Lake just south of Rodessa late Tuesday morning. It was found near the site where he went missing on Saturday night.

Johnson reportedly went under water when the boat he and his three other friends were in capsized at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The three boys swam to the bank, where one flagged down a citizen who called 911. No one on the boat was wearing a life jacket, according to a news release from Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

The search was difficult due to underwater debris such as trees, stumps, logs and fishing lines, not to mention inky black water.

Searches were held Saturday night, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning.

Crews with the CPSO Marine Unit, CPSO Dive Team and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries all took part in the search effort.

