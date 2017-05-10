Event Forecast: Battle of the Boot

The New Orleans Jesters must have brought some of that gulf moisture with them for tonight's game against our own Shreveport Rafters for the Battle of the Boot. Gates open at 6 p.m. with kick off at 7 p.m. at Loyola's Messmer Stadium in Shreveport.

Mugginess back in play here with the return of southerly flow to the area. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures at the start of the game will be in the low 80s. After sunset, those temperatures won't be dropping too much this evening, as temperatures bottom out in the mid 70s by the end of the game.

Tickets for the soccer match up this evening will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Rafters will be sporting a Weiland's specialty handyman jersey for the first game of the Louisiana Cup.

This will be the last home game until May 24.

You can find more information on the Rafters here.

