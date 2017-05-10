Independence Bowl set for December 27

A date has been set for the 2017 Independence Bowl.

The 42nd Independence Bowl will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Independence Stadium.

The Independence Bowl Foundation is still looking for a title sponsor since Camping World pulled out in January. A third party firm based out of Atlanta, GA, was hired back in March to find new sponsors.

At the time the search firm was hired, the Independence Bowl said they expected to find a title sponsor within the next few weeks. It has now been nearly 9 weeks and no new title sponsor has been announced.

ESPN will televise the game for the 27th consecutive year. The network first televised the Independence Bowl in 1992, bringing Wake Forest's 39-35 victory.

The Independence Bowl features primary conference agreements with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference. It has a secondary agreement with the American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

Tickets start at $30 for end zone seats, and sideline bench seats are $45. Tickets will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster in the coming months.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.