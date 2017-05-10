LSP investigating hazmat spill in DeSoto Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating a hazmat spill in DeSoto Parish after a big rig rolled over and leaked hydrochloric acid early Thursday afternoon.

It happened on private property around 12:10 p.m. on Asseff Road near Mansfield about a mile west of Interstate 49, according to state police.

LSP Trooper Matt Harris says the 18-wheeler tractor trailer was carrying 200 gallons of the corrosive mineral acid commonly used for industrial purposes when the truck overturned and the liquid spilled out of the top hatch.

State police say there were no injuries, evacuations or road closures.

