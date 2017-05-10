2 injured after explosion levels East Texas home

The explosion happened at a home on FM 561 in Simms around 6 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two people are injured after an explosion leveled a home in Bowie County. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two people are injured after an explosion and fire leveled a home in Bowie County early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home in the 3300 block of FM 561 in Simms around 6 a.m.

Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor says a granddaughter of the couple that lives in the home reported that her grandfather was waiting outside in the truck when he heard an explosion in the house before his wife came running out and collapsed on the front steps.

She suffered burns to about 40 percent of her body, Taylor says. Her husband also suffered burns to about 20 percent of his body trying to rescue her.

Both were taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital in Texarkana and have since been transferred to a burn unit in Plano, Texas.



Both the Simms and New Boston fire departments responded to the blaze, but the home was destroyed.

The cause of the explosion is confirmed, but since propane is a suspected source, Taylor says the Texas Railroad Commission is investigating,

