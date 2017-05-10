Texarkana family shares story of son's stroke

The Perot family sit at a table with their son who suffered a stroke in April 2016. (Source: KSLA News 12)

May is American Stroke month and the goal for some is to make everyone aware of the signs of a stroke to prevent them. Another goal is to raise awareness that a stroke can happen at any age, that's a fact that one Texarkana family knows too well.

Just a little over a year ago, the Poret's went through an unimaginable trauma in April 2016 when their son, Noah, then just 8-years-old, started not feeling well.

"We went to dinner and he said his arm was asleep, his hand was asleep. We thought maybe, you know, just move it around. Just wake it up a little bit. And then he started not kinda making sense with his words, we thought maybe he was joking," said Kate Poret, Noah's mother.

A few hours later, his face was drooping. They decided to take him to an emergency facility in Texarkana, but doctors there didn't know what was wrong and told the family they should drive to Dallas Children's Medical Center. Not even halfway there, Noah's condition worsened.

"We got to Dallas Children's and they did a quick MRI and that's what told us he was having a major stroke. He lost quite a bit of brain - severe brain damage," said Kate.

Noah had an ischemic stroke, it's caused by lack of blood making it's way to the brain because of narrowed blood vessels. He was unconscious for three days, and then the hard work set in.

"We stayed in Dallas for a while, for rehabilitation. He couldn't talk, he lost all function on the right side of his body," said Kate.

"It's pretty hard," Noah said about the rehabilitation process.

According to the American Stroke Association, strokes are one of the top 10 causes of death in children. They can happen at any age.

Noah was showing all the signs of a stroke, but because many don't realize children can get strokes too, he wasn't treated as quickly as he should have been.

According to his parents, Noah, now 9, is improving, but there's still a possibility for more surgeries in his future.

"I don't want to go to the hospital again," said Noah.

His parents want to warn other families of the risks, and raise awareness that a stroke can happen to a child.

"If certain people were able to act a little bit faster, then we wouldn't be climbing as big of a hill as we are," said Michael Poret, Noah's dad.

There are warning signs of a stroke. The face will droop, arms will weaken, and speech is difficult. If one or more of these signs are present, call 911 immediately. Doctors say every second counts during a stroke.

