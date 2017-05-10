Public hearing set on future of Confederate Monument in downtown Shreveport

Members of the public will have an opportunity Thursday to weigh in on what should happen with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

A Caddo Commission citizen's advisory committee has set up a series of hearings seeking input on the 115-year-old monument, which has been the subject of controversy and vandalism over the years.

The committee was formed last year to make non-binding suggestions for the future of the historic statue that marks the spot where the Confederate flag was lowered for the last time on land.

The first of the citizen's advisory committee hearings is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Southern Hills Business Association on 9701 Baird Road.

Committee members say they will gather feedback gathered at the hearings and evaluate suggestions to be included in the recommendation to the parish commission as they work to determine the best course of action in light of calls for its removal.

The 30-foot-tall, 60,000-pound granite and marble cenotaph (a monument erected in honor of a group of people whose remains are elsewhere) and built by noted Texas sculptor Frank Teich, was dedicated May 1, 1906, on the north lawn of the third Caddo Parish Courthouse, which was torn down and replaced by the current courthouse 20 years later.

The committee's options for its non-binding recommendation to the Commission range from outright removal or demolition to creating companion or parallel monuments or memorials or leaving the monument as it now exists.

The committee says they can also recommend a final resolution of the issue of ownership of the monument, which was suggested by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the late 1890s and was funded in 1903 through contributions from the UDC, the public and the Caddo Parish Police Jury, the forerunner of today's Caddo Parish Commission.

It also involves a dispute over land ownership in front of the courthouse, where the statue is.

The remainder of the meetings will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave., Thursday, May 18 at Donnie Bickham Middle School, 7240 Old Mooringsport Road and Tuesday, May 23 at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School, 441 Atlantic Ave.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than 90 minutes. Cards will be provided at each meeting for the orderly participation of those who wish to speak, limited to three minutes apiece.

Members of the public not able to attend the hearings, but wishing to express themselves may do so by emailing comments to caddolrpcac@gmail.com or mailing to P.O. Box 52104 Shreveport, LA 71135.

