First public hearing takes place on future of Confederate Monument in downtown Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the person behind the Confederate monument vandalism.

What appears to be primer or rust-colored paint now stains the statue on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds.

Caddo authorities are investigating vandalism at the Confederate monument on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse lawn in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

The debate to move a Caddo Parish Confederate Monument flared up again Tuesday afternoon at the Caddo Parish Commission work session meeting.

Members of the public got their chance to weigh in on what should happen with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

A Caddo Commission citizens advisory committee has set up a series of hearings seeking input on the monument, which has been the subject of controversy and vandalism over the years.

The committee was formed last year to make non-binding suggestions for the future of the historic statue that marks the spot where the Confederate flag was lowered for the last time on land.

The first of the citizens advisory committee hearings got underway at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Southern Hills Business Association on 9701 Baird Road.

Committee members say they will gather feedback gathered at the hearings and evaluate suggestions to be included in the recommendation to the parish commission, which is expected next month.

The 30-foot-tall, 60,000-pound granite and marble cenotaph (a monument erected in honor of a group of people whose remains are elsewhere) and built by noted Texas sculptor Frank Teich, was dedicated May 1, 1906, on the north lawn of the third Caddo Parish Courthouse, which was torn down and replaced by the current courthouse 20 years later.

The committee's options for its non-binding recommendation to the Commission range from outright removal and relocation to creating companion or parallel monuments or memorials, or leaving the monument as it now exists.

Dr. Gary Joiner, Chair of History and Social Sciences at LSU Shreveport, serves on the citizens advisory board as vice president. He told us the idea of a separate monument outside the courthouse has been a popular idea.

"Lets do something that again is tied directly to Caddo Parish but for the civil rights movement," added Joiner.

"I would like to see the statue be moved," counters NAACP Shreveport Chapter President Lloyd Thompson.

Thompson contends that the monument sends the wrong message to people coming to the courthouse seeking justice.

"if the statue means that much let's put it where they still can, you know, they have a Confederate, well, veterans graveyard. Maybe move it there somewhere," said Thompson.

The committee says they can also recommend a final resolution of the issue of ownership of the monument, which was suggested by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the late 1890s and was funded in 1903 through contributions from the UDC, the public and the Caddo Parish Police Jury, the forerunner of today's Caddo Parish Commission.

It also involves a dispute over land ownership in front of the courthouse, where the statue sits.

The remainder of the meetings will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave., Thursday, May 18 at Donnie Bickham Middle School, 7240 Old Mooringsport Road and Tuesday, May 23 at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School, 441 Atlantic Ave.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than 90 minutes. Cards will be provided at each meeting for the orderly participation of those who wish to speak, limited to three minutes apiece.

Members of the public not able to attend the hearings, but wishing to express themselves may do so by emailing comments to caddolrpcac@gmail.com or mailing to P.O. Box 52104 Shreveport, LA 71135.

