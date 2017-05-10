Shreveport police on scene of shooting in Cedar Grove - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police on scene of shooting in Cedar Grove

Posted by KSLA Staff
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police received the call just before 11:15 a.m. on 69th St. There is no word on whether anyone is in custody.

Neighbors report hearing 3 shots and that a woman was shot in the front yard of a home there before the gunman turned the gun on himself. Police have not confirmed any details. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more information becomes available. 

