Shreveport police on scene of shooting in Cedar Grove

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police received the call just before 11:15 a.m. on 69th St. There is no word on whether anyone is in custody.

Neighbors report hearing 3 shots and that a woman was shot in the front yard of a home there before the gunman turned the gun on himself. Police have not confirmed any details.

#BREAKING: Shreveport Police investigating shooting on W. 68th Street. Working to gather more details. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/AajzcVZCOe — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) May 10, 2017

