1 dead, another wounded in Cedar Grove shooting

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police have confirmed that one man is dead following a shooting in Shreveport's Cedar grove neighborhood.

Police received the call just before 11:15 a.m. in the 300 block 69th St.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite said that a man went to his estranged girlfriend's home and shot her three times, striking her twice before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to University Health. Her condition is unknown at this time.

#BREAKING: Shreveport Police investigating shooting on W. 68th Street. Working to gather more details. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/AajzcVZCOe — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) May 10, 2017

