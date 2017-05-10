Driver dies in morning 18-wheeler rollover on Interstate 220

Crews are working to clear the scene of a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler that overturned on Interstate 220.

It happened just before 8 a.m. It happened while the driver was attempting to merge onto West Interstate 20 from Interstate 220, past Jefferson Paige Road.

Police on the scene said they have extracted the driver from the vehicle. He later died at an ArkLaTex hospital, as confirmed by Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Police do not believe the 18-wheeler is carrying any hazardous materials, Hines said.

The exit ramp from I-220 West to I-20 West remains closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. There is no congestion at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 10, 2017

