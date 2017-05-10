Coroner: Haughton man died when tanker truck overturned

A Bossier Parish man was the driver killed when a tanker truck overturned on Interstate 220 in Shreveport the morning of May 10, authorities say.

Fingerprints were used to identify 30-year-old Aaron Shane Webb, of Haughton, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Webb's rig overturned as he was trying to merge from westbound I-220 onto westbound Interstate 20 just before 8 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Police on the scene said they had to extricate him from the vehicle.

The exit ramp from I-220 West to I-20 West remains closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. There is no congestion at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.