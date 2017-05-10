Coroner: Haughton man died when tanker truck overturned - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Coroner: Haughton man died when tanker truck overturned

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier Parish man was the driver killed when a tanker truck overturned on Interstate 220 in Shreveport the morning of May 10, authorities say.

Fingerprints were used to identify 30-year-old Aaron Shane Webb, of Haughton, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Webb's rig overturned as he was trying to merge from westbound I-220 onto westbound Interstate 20 just before 8 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered. 

Police on the scene said they had to extricate him from the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly