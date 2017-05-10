18-wheeler rollover on Interstate 220 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

18-wheeler rollover on Interstate 220

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Crews are working to clear the scene of an 18-wheeler that has overturned on Interstate 220.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at I-220 at Jefferson Paige Road. 

Crews are working to get the driver out of the truck, according to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines. They are unaware of the driver's condition.

Police do not believe the 18-wheeler is carrying any hazardous materials.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as details become available.

