18-wheeler rollover on Interstate 220

Crews are working to clear the scene of an 18-wheeler that has overturned on Interstate 220.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at I-220 at Jefferson Paige Road.

Crews are working to get the driver out of the truck, according to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines. They are unaware of the driver's condition.

Police do not believe the 18-wheeler is carrying any hazardous materials.

The exit ramp from I-220 West to I-20 West is blocked due to an overturned truck. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 10, 2017

