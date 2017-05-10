Man dies trying to save brother from sewer hole collapse in ETX

A man died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole collapsed Tuesday in Joaquin, Texas, authorities say. (Source: KSLA News 12)

East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole collapsed.

Patrick Parks, 52, of Joaquin, Texas, was killed in the accident that happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Saddle Street in Joaquin, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reports.

His brother, identified by family members as Lloyd Parks, was flown to University Health. They say he is expected to survive.

"It was a tragedy," Joaquin Mayor Bill Baker said.

"The city is investigating it. All of the proper authorities have been notified. And they also are investigating it."

A contractor and two municipal workers were attempting to clasp sewer pipes together when the east wall of the hole they were in collapsed, allowing mud to pour in, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The contractor was able to escape the hole unhurt, but the city employees became trapped.

That's when an onlooker jumped into the hole to save his brother but was killed when the other side of the hole collapsed.

Rescue personnel were able to free the city workers, but the onlooker did not survive.

Now the small East Texas town is reeling.

"It's a very close-knit community; and they always pull together in times like this," Baker observed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.