1 dead, 1 injured in Joaquin, TX pipe accident

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died and another was injured in an apparent mudslide Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saddle Street in Joaquin, TX.

According to a deputy's report, two city workers were in a hole trying to clamp one sewer pipe to another pipe when mud began pouring in and covered the men.

The deputy says a third city worker jumped into the hole to save his brother.

The man who jumped in was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene just after 11 p.m.

His brother was injured and flown to University Health hospital. His condition is unknown.

The third man was not injured.

No names have been released at this time.

