SPD seeks suspect accused of shooting vehicle

Shreveport police are looking for a man they believe shot someone's vehicle multiple times in late March.

Police say it happened on March 23 just after 7 p.m. at the Super Store at 310 North Thomas Street.

Officers found a victim who's car was shot multiple times. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting so there were no injuries.

After the Shreveport Police Homicide Investigators looked into the case, a warrant was issued on May 9 for the arrest of 19-year-old Jared Brooks of the 2500 block of Summer Grove Drive for aggravated criminal property damage.

A bond was set for Brooks at $25,000.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.