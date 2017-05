The search for a missing boy in Black Bayou has been suspended on Tuesday after authorities discovered a body.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office truck and trailer on scene of Black Bayou Lake after a body was recovered from the water. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

More than 100 relatives, friends and community members paid tribute Tuesday to a loved one who's been missing since Saturday.

They came together on the banks of Black Bayou Lake just south of Rodessa in northern Caddo Parish for what became an emotional candlelight vigil.

The gathering Tuesday night came hours after divers, with the help of a cadaver dog from the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, discovered a body in about 21 feet of water.

That discovery came in the same general area where authorities have been searching for three days for 15-year-old Deontay Johnson, of Rodessa.

Authorities have said that he and three other teenagers fell out of a fishing boat when it capsized about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The body recovered Tuesday has not been identified as the missing teenager.

After the discovery, authorities said the search for Johnson had been suspended for the day.

Family spokesman Benji House shared the family's reaction to word of the body found in the lake.

"Once they found out there was a recovery, it was grief, you know. But it was also gratitude that something was found, that they could get some kind of answer, you know."

