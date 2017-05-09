Candlelight vigil held for missing Caddo Parish teenager

A family paid tribute to a loved one who's been missing since Saturday. More than a hundred Family, friends and members of the community all came together at Black Bayou Lake, just south of Rodessa in north Caddo Parish, for what became an emotional candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

That gathering came hours after divers discovered a body in about 21 feet of water, with the help of a cadaver dog brought in from the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office late Tuesday morning.

That discovery came in the same general area as the three day search effort for Johnson.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office told us Johnson fell out of a fishing boat with three other teenagers at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The three other teens managed to swim back to land, but Johnson could not be found.

The body has not been identified as the missing teenager, but authorities did say the search for Johnson had been suspended for the day, after the discovery.

Family spokesman Benji House shared the family's reaction to word of the body found in the lake. "Once they found out there was a recovery, it was grief. You know, but it was also gratitude that something was found. That they could get some kind of answer, you know."

