LA reopens temporary bridge on Sligo Road to traffic

Concrete pilings fell like dominoes, with two striking and damaging a temporary bridge on Sligo Road over Red Chute Bayou, officials say. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The temporary bridge over Red Chute Bayou on Sligo Road in Bossier Parish is back open to traffic, the state highway department reports.

The reopening comes a day after concrete pilings fell like dominoes, damaging the span and forcing traffic to be rerouted onto Caplis-Sligo Road.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development was advised of the damage a little before 1 p.m. Monday, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

The pilings were standing side by side, ready to be driven into the ground, when at least one was toppled by a wind gust, she said.

The other pilings fell in turn, with two striking and damaging the temporary bridge.

Crews then set about assessing the extent of damage to the temporary bridge and further investigating how it happened.

Officials also were looking at whether to continue stacking the pilings as they were, Buchanan said.

Concrete slabs to repair the damage were brought in from Ruston.

The temporary bridge is in place while workers construct a replacement span.

