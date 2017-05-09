LA congressman comments on dismissal of FBI Director Comey - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA congressman comments on dismissal of FBI Director Comey

Congressman Mike Johnson, R-LA, released the following statement May 9 in reaction to the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey:

"Director Comey was a faithful public servant who held an incredibly difficult position. 
"But the FBI is one of our most cherished institutions, and there must be no uncertainty in its leadership. 
"I thank Mr. Comey for his service to our country and wish him the best as he moves forward."

