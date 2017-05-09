Barksdale AFB wins coveted presidential award for the Air Force - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Barksdale AFB wins coveted presidential award for the Air Force

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Barksdale wins coveted Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence for the Air Force
BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

Team Barksdale has earned the 2017 Commander-in-Chief's Award for Installation Excellence for the Air Force.

The annual award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. 

The five recipients of this highly competitive presidential award were selected for their exemplary support of Defense Department missions.

“Team Barksdale, our community partners and the people of Shreveport/Bossier have a lot to be proud of!" said Col. Ty Neuman, Barksdale's installation commander.

"You all, with your families' support and our community partners, brought this award home to Barksdale. I am humbled to be part of such a world-class team."

The installations are judged on a variety of objectives in areas such as mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, safety, health and security.

Each winning installation will receive a commemorative Commander-in-Chief Award trophy, flag and a congratulatory letter from the president.

The winners are:

U.S. Army garrison: Stuttgart, Germany
Commander: Col. Glenn K. Dickenson

Marine Corps base: Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Commander:  Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Weidley

Naval base: Kitsap, Wash.
Commander: Capt. Edward A. Schrader

Air Force Base: Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana
Commander: Col. Ty W. Neuman

Defense supply center: Columbus, Ohio
Commander: Rear Adm. Michelle C. Skubic

